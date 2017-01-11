Orangetown Supervisor Andy Stewart On State of the Town
It's my pleasure to talk a bit about projects and priorities this year, with a special emphasis on teamwork and partnership as essential to success. I believe that our ability to cooperate, to disagree respectfully, and to trust in our process - that is, to be good and effective "teams" - is a more powerful force than the negativity we see all around us in the world these days.
