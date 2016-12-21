Nyack Window Project: Arts Angels
Nyack's Arts Angels gets the last word in our week long series featuring installation in the Nyack Window project, an annual streetscape exhibition that pairs visual artists with local landlords to create original installations in downtown Nyack storefronts. Ally Cole creates her art through the use of found objects, weaving discarded bottles, shattered compact discs, household items and natural salvage into dramatic sculptures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
