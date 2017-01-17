Nyack Weekender: Friday the 13th
Fear not, this Friday the 13th. Calm your paraskevidekatriaphobia with some mindfulness meditation at the Valley Cottage Library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
