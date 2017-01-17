Nyack Unity Concert Gives Hope
In this current political enviroment filled with rancor and disagreement, it's good to know that people are also coming together. Five local bands played in the name of unity at Nyack's First Reformed Church on Jan 14 with all proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood and Helping Hands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|31
|Laural Acres (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|Mike
|14
|NY governor's 101-plus pardons and a controversy
|Jan 7
|lol
|1
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Jan 3
|Moe
|40
|Packers For Apartment
|Dec 31
|MissMichele214
|1
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Dec '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec '16
|heidigiarlo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nyack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC