Nyack Unity Concert Gives Hope

Thursday Jan 19

In this current political enviroment filled with rancor and disagreement, it's good to know that people are also coming together. Five local bands played in the name of unity at Nyack's First Reformed Church on Jan 14 with all proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood and Helping Hands.

