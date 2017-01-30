Nyack Sketch Log: The Nyack Library Part II
The Nyack Library is an example of one of the most epic philanthropic gestures of the early 20th Century. Andrew Carnegie supported the construction of 1,689 public libraries in 1,419 communities across America.
