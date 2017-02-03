Nyack Sketch Log: St. Philip's A.M.E Zion Church
Two years before Abraham Lincoln was sworn in as president, St. Philip's A.M.E. Zion Church was founded in 1859 by abolitionist John W Towt. Today, the term abolitionist is considered a badge of honor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|31
|Laural Acres (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|Mike
|14
|NY governor's 101-plus pardons and a controversy
|Jan 7
|lol
|1
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Moe
|40
|Packers For Apartment
|Dec '16
|MissMichele214
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nyack Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC