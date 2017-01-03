NY governor's 101-plus pardons and a ...

NY governor's 101-plus pardons and a controversy

In a single day, the Democrat pardoned 101 people convicted as teenagers of nonviolent crimes and granted clemency to a dozen other people - including a chance at parole for a onetime revolutionary involved in a Brinks armoured-car holdup that led to the deaths of two police officers and a security guard. Cuomo set out in 2015 to systematize and ramp up consideration of clemency bids, including by enlisting volunteer lawyers to help people apply.

