Nonprofit teams with Sen. Carlucci for winter clothes drive

A Nyack nonprofit teamed up with state Sen. David Carlucci to hold its annual hat, glove and scarf collection in an effort to keep those in need warm this winter. Diane Serratori, the executive director of the People to People food pantry, says they see those in need who are unprepared for cold weather conditions.

