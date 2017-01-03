Newark's Salvation Army location to c...

Newark's Salvation Army location to close after 50 years

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Times of Wayne County

The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, a half-century-old staple on Murray Street in Newark, for families in need and people just looking for a bargain, is slated to close at the end of March. "The decision to close the store was not made lightly," said Jennifer Helpard, the administrator for the Salvation Army stores in the Rochester region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Wayne County.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nyack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:... 1 hr Twizzler264 30
Laural Acres (Apr '08) Mon Mike 14
News NY governor's 101-plus pardons and a controversy Jan 7 lol 1
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Jan 3 Moe 40
Packers For Apartment Dec 31 MissMichele214 1
News The Center for Jewish History Announces January... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Dec '16 heidigiarlo 1
See all Nyack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nyack Forum Now

Nyack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nyack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Nyack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,802,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC