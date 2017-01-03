Newark's Salvation Army location to close after 50 years
The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, a half-century-old staple on Murray Street in Newark, for families in need and people just looking for a bargain, is slated to close at the end of March. "The decision to close the store was not made lightly," said Jennifer Helpard, the administrator for the Salvation Army stores in the Rochester region.
