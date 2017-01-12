What does it mean to be nasty? It can mean a lot of things, but right now, it mostly means being a woman in this country who is part of the resistance against sexism. The fight against misogyny in America is taking many forms: marches, rallies, andalso art exhibits, like the Nasty Women Art Exhibit at Festoon on Main Street in Nyack this Friday, Jan 13. This is a sister location of a worldwide event that New York City artist Roxanne Jackson is organizing in response to the election.

