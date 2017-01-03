Jailed Jewish Radical's 75-Year Prison Sentence Is Commuted by Gov. Andrew Cuomo
A Jewish radical jailed since 1981 could go free this year, following a rare commutation of her sentence by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Judith Clark, a veteran of the Weather Underground and other violent 1970s-era left-wing groups, drove the getaway car during the deadly 1981 robbery of a Brink's armored truck in Nyack, New York, in which three men were killed.
