Festoon Flower Shop Takes a Stance

If you walked down Main Street in Nyack in early December, you might have seen a display in the window of Festoon flower shop that caused you to stop and think. What was playing through a projector were scenes from the classic Christmas film, It's a Wonderful Life, interspersed with footage from the Selma marches, the 1965 civil rights movement in honor of voting rights for African Americans.

