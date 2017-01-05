Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Opens 1/20 at Elmwood Playhouse
The Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY presents the Rockland premiere of "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde", a new play adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from Robert Louis Stevenson 's "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde". Debra Lee Failla directs this shocking version of the classic tale of depravity, lust, love and horror.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Moe
|40
|Laural Acres (Apr '08)
|Jan 2
|Debi Bass
|13
|Packers For Apartment
|Dec 31
|MissMichele214
|1
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec '16
|heidigiarlo
|1
|Tarrytown police officer arrested on child porn... (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Moe
|22
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Nov '16
|NomoreBS
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nyack Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC