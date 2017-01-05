Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Opens 1/20 at...

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Opens 1/20 at Elmwood Playhouse

The Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY presents the Rockland premiere of "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde", a new play adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from Robert Louis Stevenson 's "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde". Debra Lee Failla directs this shocking version of the classic tale of depravity, lust, love and horror.

