Court bars custodial mother's proposed 17-mile move

Monday Jan 23

One of the thorniest issues in the child custody field arises when a custodial parent's proposed relocation would materially affect the other parent's visitation rights. Such disputes are commonplace today, a testament to our highly mobile society and the large number of families in which both parents work outside the home.

