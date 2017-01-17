Adult Improv
Sure you can think on your feet. But can you make people laugh while doing it? Nyack resident Jim Fyfe can show you how, beginning Thurs Jan 26 at a comedy improvisation class for adults .
Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
