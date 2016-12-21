Sustainable Saturday: Learning Hands-Only CPR Is Life-Or-Death

It happens about 350,000 times a year in the US, and it can happen anywhere: the mall, the office, the park and, most commonly, your own home. Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, often with no warning at all, offers slim hope for survival-less than 10%, according to the Now, with changes to guidelines for "bystander CPR," the AHA is taking aim at those grim statistics-but they need your help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.