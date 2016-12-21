Police: 2 suspects rob teen in Central Nyack

Clarkstown police say Destiny Bossa, 17, of New London, Connecticut, and Priscilla Ortiz, 18, of Orangeburg, approached a 16-year-old female in the parking lot of a Shell Gas Station located at 53 Route 59 in Central Nyack on Wednesday night. They say the two women jumped the victim, pushed and kicked her, and robbed her of $5.

