Photo Flash: Tony Roberts, Kevin Pariseau, Garth Kravits and More...

This past Sunday, December 11th, Tony Roberts , legendary actor from Annie Hall , starred as Scrooge, in a performance of A Christmas Carol, to benefit The Nyack Center. The rest of the cast of neighbors performing for neighbors included: Teddy Bass, Tiffany Card, Noah Morley, Tom Dudzick , Kevin Pariseau , Sean Fleming, Max Reinhardsen, Andrew Greenway, Elizabeth Scotson, Jan Hilliard, Eliza Simpson , Peter Kramer, Steve Taylor, Lorena Mann, Jen White and was narrated by Barry Carl.

