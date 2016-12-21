Nyack Window Project: "Santa Causes"
Today's featured installation from The Nyack Window Project offers both whimsy and food for thought: Santa Causes by Ed Kirkland. The Nyack Window project is an annual streetscape exhibition that pairs visual artists with local landlords to create original installations in downtown Nyack storefronts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
