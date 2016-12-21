Last Birthday For The Tappan Zee Bridge?
The Tappan Zee Bridge turns 61 on Dec 15. With Tappan Zee Constructors planning to open the north span of the New NY Bridge in 2017 prior to the demolition of the current TZB, this could be the last anniversary for the first Tappan Zee Bridge. So rustic, yet so rusting.
