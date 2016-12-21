Former Vacaville high student sentenc...

Former Vacaville high student sentenced for New York murder

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: The Reporter

A former Vacaville High School student and Country High alumnus was sentenced in a New York Supreme Court courtroom Wednesday for the murder of his 66-year-old roommate, whom he allegedly stabbed to death in December of 2015. Dylan Lentini, 20, was sentenced to 20 years to life for the murder of retired teacher Michael Wimbert, 66, at a West Nyack, N.Y. apartment that the two lived together in for a few days.

