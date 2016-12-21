Former Vacaville high student sentenced for New York murder
A former Vacaville High School student and Country High alumnus was sentenced in a New York Supreme Court courtroom Wednesday for the murder of his 66-year-old roommate, whom he allegedly stabbed to death in December of 2015. Dylan Lentini, 20, was sentenced to 20 years to life for the murder of retired teacher Michael Wimbert, 66, at a West Nyack, N.Y. apartment that the two lived together in for a few days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|Figures
|39
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec 1
|heidigiarlo
|1
|Tarrytown police officer arrested on child porn... (Sep '06)
|Nov 29
|Moe
|22
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Nov 29
|NomoreBS
|4
|Review: Hudson North LLC (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|105
|Innocence Project drops murderer Amer Zada afte... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Pam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nyack Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC