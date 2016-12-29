Food crawl: A moveable feast in Nyack
Food crawl: A moveable feast in Nyack Treat yourself to four courses at four restaurants, all in walking distance in Nyack. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2iGXmgr The Lohudfood food crawl in Nyack on July 13 will make four stops: 8 North Broadway, Velo Bistro & Wine Bar, Wasabi Japanese Restaurant and Patisserie Didier Dumas.
