Explainer: Funding Rockland's 224 Non-Profits
You've probably heard something about about the recent dispute between the Rockland County Executive Ed Day and the Rockland County Legislature about the funding of the so-called "224 non-profits" in the Rockland budget. You may have also heard something about another dispute between the executive and the legislature about the sale of the "Sain Building" in New City.
Nyack Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Dec 22
|Figures
|39
|The Center for Jewish History Announces January...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec 1
|heidigiarlo
|1
|Tarrytown police officer arrested on child porn... (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Moe
|22
|Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans?
|Nov '16
|NomoreBS
|4
|Review: Hudson North LLC (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Disgusted
|105
|Innocence Project drops murderer Amer Zada afte... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Pam
|4
