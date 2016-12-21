Explainer: Funding Rockland's 224 Non...

Explainer: Funding Rockland's 224 Non-Profits

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NyackNewsAndViews

You've probably heard something about about the recent dispute between the Rockland County Executive Ed Day and the Rockland County Legislature about the funding of the so-called "224 non-profits" in the Rockland budget. You may have also heard something about another dispute between the executive and the legislature about the sale of the "Sain Building" in New City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nyack Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Dec 22 Figures 39
News The Center for Jewish History Announces January... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Dec 1 heidigiarlo 1
News Tarrytown police officer arrested on child porn... (Sep '06) Nov '16 Moe 22
Ossining Attorney involed in shenanigans? Nov '16 NomoreBS 4
Review: Hudson North LLC (Nov '08) Nov '16 Disgusted 105
News Innocence Project drops murderer Amer Zada afte... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Pam 4
See all Nyack Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nyack Forum Now

Nyack Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nyack Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Nyack, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,311

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC