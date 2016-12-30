Cuomo commutes sentence of Brinks robbery getaway driver :0
In a bombshell move, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday commuted the 75-year-to-life sentence of Judith Clark, the former Weather Underground radical who was convicted for her role in the infamous 1981 Brinks robbery in which two Nyack police officers and an armored truck driver were killed. In a press release, the governor said Clark - who has been a model prisoner - would not have been eligible for parole under her "extraordinarily long" sentence until she was 106 years old, "leaving her without an opportunity to appear before the Parole Board during her natural lifetime."
