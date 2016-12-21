Better Homes and Gardens' Joseph Rand Honored By Rockland YMCA
Joseph Rand, managing partner of Better Homes and GardensA Rand Realty, was presented with the Community Service Award at the Rockland County YMCA's "Night of MAGIC" -- Making a Genuine Impact on Children. "Over time, the YMCA has done exemplary work in promoting healthy lifestyles and social responsibility to Rockland residents," said Rand.
