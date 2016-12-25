Are gondolas the future of urban transit?

This computer illustration provided by McLaren Engineering Group depicts cable gondolas proposed as transportation across the Hudson River from the Amtrak station in Rensselaer, N.Y., to the government complex and entertainment venues in Albany, N.Y. ALBANY, N.Y. - Instead of fighting traffic or waiting for a taxi, rail travellers arriving at New York's capital may one day soar across the Hudson River in glassy pods suspended from cables. That futuristic image could become a reality if an engineering firm's urban gondola plan comes to fruition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.