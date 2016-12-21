South Nyack Unveils Shared-Use Path Design
Following South Nyack's overwhelming endorsement of Shared Use Path plan "Alternative F" in March, the New NY Bridge project team has been working with Mayor Bonnie Christian and the village's Tappan Zee Bridge task force on the design of the Rockland end of the shared-use path . Earlier this month, village residents received a detailed look at the SUP and parking facility that will open following the completion of the new twin-span bridge in 2018.
