Coney Island IHOP Opening Pushed Back, "Hopefully To January"
The long-delayed opening of the Coney Island IHOP has been further delayed. The store is now tentatively set to open in January, according to broker Joe Vitacco, Jr. "It's 100 percent finished, they're just waiting for the certificate of occupancy," Joe told us on the phone, further elaborating that the owner is, "hiring right now.
