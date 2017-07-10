NPD: Unlocked cars burglarized

NPD: Unlocked cars burglarized

On July 2, Nutley police responded to reports of thefts from four motor vehicles on Myrtle Ave. All vehicles had been left unlocked and were rummaged through. A canvass was done of the neighborhood, the Detective Bureau processed the vehicles and will be following up with the investigation.

