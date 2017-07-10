NPD: Unlocked cars burglarized
On July 2, Nutley police responded to reports of thefts from four motor vehicles on Myrtle Ave. All vehicles had been left unlocked and were rummaged through. A canvass was done of the neighborhood, the Detective Bureau processed the vehicles and will be following up with the investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Fusco Is Why Passaic Smells Bad
|Tue
|Leotti
|1
|Passaic smells bad
|Tue
|Leotti
|2
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 18
|STATION 13 LOSER
|2
|$658 fine for walking near railroad tracks in P... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|aaa
|13
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun '17
|Voter
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC