Interim SHU prez should stay
Outside Presidents Hall, some of the 1,500 members -- a record -- in the Class of 2021 were going through orientation on the Seton Hall University campus in South Orange one recent day. Suddenly, Dr. Mary Meehan emerged and extended her hand, saying, "I'm Mary."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Jun 25
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Passaic smells bad
|Jun 19
|Passaicguy
|1
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 18
|STATION 13 LOSER
|2
|$658 fine for walking near railroad tracks in P... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|aaa
|13
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC