'Veggie Mobile' makes its Belleville debut
City Green 'Veggie Mobile' makes its Belleville debut Nutley, Newark, Montclair, Millburn and dozens of municipalities across North Jersey have farmer's markets. So why not Belleville? Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2tldWss Jasmine Moreano, of the Clifton-based nonprofit, City Green, explains the benefits of fresh produce during a visit to Belleville on June 13, 2017.
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Tia19
|14
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Jun 20
|Daisy
|62
|Passaic smells bad
|Jun 19
|Passaicguy
|1
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 18
|STATION 13 LOSER
|2
|$658 fine for walking near railroad tracks in P... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|aaa
|13
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
