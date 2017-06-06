Tree dedication honors Longtime Nutley High School secretary
Tree dedication honors longtime Nutley High School secretary Nutley High School dedicated a tree to Terry Verdi for her five-plus decades of service to the district. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2s0WYSr School district secretaries join Terry Verdi, seated, for a Nutley High School tree dedication, honoring Verdi's 53 years of service.
