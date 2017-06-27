Seniors Savor Picnic Pleasure

But Wednesday, June 14, saw temperatures drop nearly 15 degrees, leading to a fantastic afternoon for Kearny's senior citizens who came together at the Doyle Pavilion on Passaic Ave., for food, fun and fantastic times and prizes. For Third Ward Councilwoman Carol Jean Doyle, who has coordinated the event since its inception, it was yet another great way to celebrate Kearny's golden community - and to bring friends and neighbors together for a great day away from home.

