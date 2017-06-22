Ryan Raftery's the Rise and Fall (and Rise) of Martha Stewart to Spruce Up Joe's Pub

Ryan Raftery , creator and star of the smash hit Anna Wintour and Andy Cohen musicals, returns to Joe's Pub to premiere the final show in his "Titans of Media" trilogy based on the tale of America's first self-made female billionaire. The show will play an extended run with performance: Monday, August 7; Tuesday, August 22; Monday, August 28; Monday, September 11; and Tuesday, September 12..

