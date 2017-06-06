Options being considered for aging De Jessa Bridge
Aging De Jessa Bridge to get replacement options Lane additions, De Jessa bridge options outlined in Lyndhurst Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sAjmzg The bridge that connects Bergen and Essex counties is in poor structural condition, and will be replaced within 8-10 years. The replacement option details will be made public this summer.
