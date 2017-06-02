Nutley Little Theatre to present 'Reg...

Nutley Little Theatre to present 'Regrets Only'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Hackensack Chronicle

Nutley Little Theatre to present 'Regrets Only' The Nutley Little Theatre tackles marriage equality and the Manhattan elite in its latest production, "Regrets Only." Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2smw6Jx Written and originally produced in 2006, this politically charged comedy by Paul Rudnick is known for its sharp theatrical satire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hackensack Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende... Jun 1 sheliesalot 1
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May 15 Miss Trish 28
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May 13 annel 1
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) May 12 Tanshinholster 3
job postings in nutley township (Jun '15) May '17 Leopard 23
News Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup May '17 Bob Stevens 1
Stephen Colbert & evelyn May '17 Toodles 1
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. U.S. Open
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,567 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC