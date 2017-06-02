Nutley Little Theatre to present 'Regrets Only'
Nutley Little Theatre to present 'Regrets Only' The Nutley Little Theatre tackles marriage equality and the Manhattan elite in its latest production, "Regrets Only." Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2smw6Jx Written and originally produced in 2006, this politically charged comedy by Paul Rudnick is known for its sharp theatrical satire.
