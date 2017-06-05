New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Christie
Polls for Tuesday's primary are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The winners will go on to compete in the Nov. 7 general election. Leading Democratic candidate Phil Murphy faces challenges from former Teaneck firefighter Bill Brennan, one-time Clinton administration Treasury official Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Assemblyman John Wisniewski and Tenafly Councilman Mark Zinna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 1
|sheliesalot
|1
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|May 12
|Tanshinholster
|3
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Leopard
|23
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|May '17
|Bob Stevens
|1
|Stephen Colbert & evelyn
|May '17
|Toodles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC