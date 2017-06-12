Firefighters hurt after fire truck overturns, officials say
NUTLEY -- Three firefighters were injured after a fire truck overturned in Nutley Saturday night, according to a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor's office was responding to investigate, agency spokeswoman Katherine Carter said late Saturday.
