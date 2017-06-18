Firefighter hospitalized after firetruck flips over in Nutley
Firefighter hospitalized after firetruck flips over in Nutley Nutley firefighters were responding to a call on Saturday night when their truck turned over on its side. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sI59n1 A Nutley firefighter remained hospitalized on Sunday after a firetruck he was in flipped over while responding to call, an official said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hackensack Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nutley Tax Re-Assesment (Feb '06)
|Tue
|Daisy
|62
|Passaic smells bad
|Mon
|Passaicguy
|1
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 18
|STATION 13 LOSER
|2
|$658 fine for walking near railroad tracks in P... (Oct '08)
|Jun 18
|aaa
|13
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May '17
|annel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC