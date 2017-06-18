Firefighter hospitalized after firetr...

Firefighter hospitalized after firetruck flips over in Nutley

Firefighter hospitalized after firetruck flips over in Nutley Nutley firefighters were responding to a call on Saturday night when their truck turned over on its side. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sI59n1 A Nutley firefighter remained hospitalized on Sunday after a firetruck he was in flipped over while responding to call, an official said.

