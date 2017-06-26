Exotic fish, turtle, stolen from pond

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Observer

A Bloomfield Ave. resident reported the theft of nearly 30 Koi fish and a turtle from a pond in his back yard, the Nutley Police Department said. Police said on June 11, the resident told them his pond appeared to have been drained - and someone reportedly took the fish and turtle valued at around $3,000.

