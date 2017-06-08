Device fires up more than scooter, burns room
Device fires up more than scooter, burns room A Nutley family was displaced following a fire in their home. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sHuiuZ A police patrol spotted smoke about 6:40 p.m. on June 7 at a two-story, two family home, at 245 Park Ave. "The tenants on the first floor were not home at the time of the fire, which started in their dining room," Nutley Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cafone said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hackensack Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 1
|sheliesalot
|1
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May '17
|Miss Trish
|28
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May '17
|annel
|1
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|May '17
|Tanshinholster
|3
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Leopard
|23
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|May '17
|Bob Stevens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC