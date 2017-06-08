Device fires up more than scooter, bu...

Device fires up more than scooter, burns room

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Hackensack Chronicle

Device fires up more than scooter, burns room A Nutley family was displaced following a fire in their home. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sHuiuZ A police patrol spotted smoke about 6:40 p.m. on June 7 at a two-story, two family home, at 245 Park Ave. "The tenants on the first floor were not home at the time of the fire, which started in their dining room," Nutley Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cafone said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hackensack Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nutley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste... Jun 8 Voter 2
News East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende... Jun 1 sheliesalot 1
News Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07) May '17 Miss Trish 28
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May '17 annel 1
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) May '17 Tanshinholster 3
job postings in nutley township (Jun '15) May '17 Leopard 23
News Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup May '17 Bob Stevens 1
See all Nutley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nutley Forum Now

Nutley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nutley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Nutley, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC