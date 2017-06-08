Device fires up more than scooter, burns room A Nutley family was displaced following a fire in their home. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sHuiuZ A police patrol spotted smoke about 6:40 p.m. on June 7 at a two-story, two family home, at 245 Park Ave. "The tenants on the first floor were not home at the time of the fire, which started in their dining room," Nutley Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cafone said.

