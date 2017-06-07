Candidates from Essex County concede to primary results
Democrat Jim Johnson, of Montclair, and Republican Steve Rogers, of Nutley, ran for New Jersey governor in Tuesday's primary. Candidates from Essex County concede to primary results Democrat Jim Johnson, of Montclair, and Republican Steve Rogers, of Nutley, ran for New Jersey governor in Tuesday's primary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Verona-Cedar Grove Times.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Jersey governor's race: The Bruce Springste...
|Jun 8
|Voter
|2
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|Jun 1
|sheliesalot
|1
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|May '17
|Tanshinholster
|3
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May '17
|Leopard
|23
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|May '17
|Bob Stevens
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC