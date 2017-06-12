Authorities: Fire truck overturns, in...

Authorities: Fire truck overturns, injuring 3 firefighters

Essex County prosecutors say the truck wound up on its side late Saturday night, not far from the Nutley fire department's headquarters. But they have not said how the accident happened or if the truck was responding to or returning from a call at the time.

