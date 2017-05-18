The Observer turns 130

But if there What started out as an experiment in delivering the news to the people of Arlington has evolved into coverage in three counties and eight surrounding towns: Kearny, Harrison, East Newark, North Arlington, Lyndhurst, Bloomfield, Belleville and Nutley. When the newspaper first launched in 1887, the publication was a single-page news broadsheet, filled with stories about the town and its residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.