Search resumes for boat that sank in fatal Offshore Grand Prix race crash

Divers from the Berkeley Township Underwater Search and Rescue Team got back into the ocean off Johnson Street in Bay Head around 11 a.m. to try to locate the Smith Brothers CRC, the 26-foot race boat that sank in a collision with the Repeat Offender on Sunday. Although the weather cleared late Friday morning, conditions were still difficult for the divers, who were in 35 feet of water, a dive team official said.

