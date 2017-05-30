Search continues for boat that sank in deadly crash at Offshore Grand Prix

A New Jersey State Police boat was in the ocean off Bay Head on Tuesday using what appeared to be side-scan sonar to try to locate the Smith Brothers CRC, the race boat that collided with the Repeat Offender during the Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. Trooper Alejandro Goez, a State Police spokesman, said crews on Tuesday located some equipment from the boat but had not found the boat itself and planned to renew the search on Wednesday morning.

