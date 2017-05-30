Search continues for boat that sank in deadly crash at Offshore Grand Prix
A New Jersey State Police boat was in the ocean off Bay Head on Tuesday using what appeared to be side-scan sonar to try to locate the Smith Brothers CRC, the race boat that collided with the Repeat Offender during the Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. Trooper Alejandro Goez, a State Police spokesman, said crews on Tuesday located some equipment from the boat but had not found the boat itself and planned to renew the search on Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Rutherford former lieutenant alleges gende...
|23 hr
|sheliesalot
|1
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|May 12
|Tanshinholster
|3
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May 5
|Leopard
|23
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|May 3
|Bob Stevens
|1
|Stephen Colbert & evelyn
|May 3
|Toodles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC