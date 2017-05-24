Nutley: Police blotter, May 23
Nutley: Police blotter, May 23 Nutley police blotter items reported through May 23, 2017. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2rf0U1G On May 13, officers stopped a vehicle on Washington Avenue which resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old South Hackensack man, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar owner, 5 others held after drug raid (Jul '07)
|May 15
|Miss Trish
|28
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|May 12
|Tanshinholster
|3
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May 5
|Leopard
|23
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|May 3
|Bob Stevens
|1
|Stephen Colbert & evelyn
|May 3
|Toodles
|1
|Wallington to strip administrator of role
|May 2
|wally red face
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC