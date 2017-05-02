Nutley choirs perform at Carnegie Hall

Nutley choirs perform at Carnegie Hall

Tuesday May 2

Nutley High School's Concert Choir and Choralettes participated in the CODA Concert Festival at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Nutley choirs perform at Carnegie Hall Nutley High School's Concert Choir and Choralettes participated in the CODA Concert Festival at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

