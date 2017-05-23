No criminal charges to be filed in fatal boat crash in Point Pleasant Offshore Grand Prix

POINT PLEASANT BEACH -- Authorities in Ocean County will not file criminal charges in a fatal crash during a powerboat race on Sunday in Point Pleasant Beach but are continuing to investigate the collision to help prevent future catastrophes. Investigators from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office are still waiting to interview the crash survivor from the Repeat Offender with the hope that he can shed some light on what went wrong soon into the race, said Al Della Fave, spokesman for the prosecutor's office.

