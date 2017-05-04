New poll sizes up N.J. governor's race to succeed Christie
TRENTON -- A new poll shows Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Kim Guadagno remain the clear favorites to win their parties' nominations for New Jersey governor with about a month to go before the primary elections in the race to succeed Gov. Chris Christie . But more than half of the state's voters still don't know enough about either to form an opinion, according to the survey from Quinnipiac University , released Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Nutley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May 5
|Leopard
|23
|Former Carlstadt BA hired in political shakeup
|May 3
|Bob Stevens
|1
|Stephen Colbert & evelyn
|May 3
|Toodles
|1
|Wallington to strip administrator of role
|May 2
|wally red face
|1
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|May 2
|Montclair foodie
|3
|Camp Invention Summer Camp K-5
|Apr 26
|cool
|2
|Need home services help?
|Apr 18
|TruFixed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nutley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC