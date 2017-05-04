New poll sizes up N.J. governor's rac...

New poll sizes up N.J. governor's race to succeed Christie

Wednesday May 3

TRENTON -- A new poll shows Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Kim Guadagno remain the clear favorites to win their parties' nominations for New Jersey governor with about a month to go before the primary elections in the race to succeed Gov. Chris Christie . But more than half of the state's voters still don't know enough about either to form an opinion, according to the survey from Quinnipiac University , released Wednesday morning.

